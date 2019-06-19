Image copyright Dmytro Tymchuk

Prominent Ukrainian MP and military affairs analyst Dmytro Tymchuk has been found shot dead at his home in the capital Kiev.

It is unclear whether he was murdered, killed himself deliberately or shot himself accidentally with his pistol, the interior ministry says.

A fellow MP from the People's Front party said his friend had been found with a gunshot wound to the head.

Mr Tymchuk had blogged extensively about the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Just a day before his death, summarised on Facebook (in Ukrainian) the latest fighting along the line dividing government forces and the eastern separatists, whom he called "Russian occupation forces".

Anton Herashchenko, the MP who reported his death on Facebook, paid homage to the analyst, saying: "We will all miss you very much."

Other tributes on Facebook speak of his "invaluable contribution to the fight for Ukraine" and question how a man from a military background could have accidentally shot himself.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Police guarded the entrance to Dmytro Tymchuk's home after his death

Asked what lines of inquiry police were pursuing, interior ministry spokesman Artem Shevchenko said: "It is one of three things: murder, suicide or negligent handling of a weapon."

Mr Tymchuk was a former naval officer who came to national prominence in 2014 with his blogging on Russia's annexation of Crimea and the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

In particular, he set up the Information Resistance blog, which seeks to expose Russian military involvement in the ongoing conflict.

He was elected to parliament in October 2014 as a member of then-Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk's People's Front party.