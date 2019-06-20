Image copyright Reuters Image caption Policemen detain a man during a protest against the visit of the Russian delegation in Tbilisi

Protesters have attempted to storm Georgia's parliament as thousands held a mass rally against the appearance of a Russian lawmaker.

Thousands gathered to protest about Russian MP Sergei Gavrilov's visit to parliament in the capital, Tbilisi.

Mr Gavrilov was attending an assembly of MPs from Orthodox Christian countries.

Tensions flared when he addressed delegates from the seat of Georgia's parliamentary speaker.

Calling for parliamentary chairman Irakli Kobakhidze and other officials to resign, about 10,000 protesters breached the police cordon, AFP news agency reports.

Police reportedly managed to prevent them from entering the building.

Demanding the Russian delegation leave the chamber, thousands of Georgians poured into the streets on Thursday, some carrying EU flags and placards that read "Russia is an occupier".

In 2008, a conflict broke out between Georgia and Russia over the breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.