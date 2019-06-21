Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A man from Britain, who is living in Spain, was arrested at the scene, according to RTÉ

An Irishman who was holidaying in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol in Spain has died after he was stabbed in the early hours of Friday morning.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ reports that the man is believed to be in his 50s.

RTÉ said that a man from Britain, who is living in Spain, was arrested at the scene.

The Irish Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said in a statement that it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.