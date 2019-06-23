Europe

Climate protestors storm Garzweiler coal mine in Germany

  • 23 June 2019
Activists walking through the Garzweiler mine Image copyright AFP
Image caption Hundreds of protesters joined forces to break into the mine and march through it

Hundreds of climate change activists have stormed an open cast coal mine in western Germany to campaign against fossil fuels.

The protesters ran through fields and broke through a police cordon to get into the Garzweiler mine.

Police had warned that the mine was not safe and said some officers were hurt as they tried to hold back protesters.

Germany has vowed to go carbon neutral by 2050 but activists say this is not soon enough.

Recent surveys have shown that climate change tops a list of concerns in Germany, with the Green party polling alongside the governing Christian Democrats.

Police attempting to stop the activists from entering the mine Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Police tried to hold back protesters from entering the mine, which they said was dangerous

Earlier in the day, protesters temporarily blocked a railway line used to transport coal.

Some of the activists were among between 20,000 and 40,000 protesters who joined a demonstration on Friday in the city of Aachen in support of the school strike movement launched by Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg.

Activists running through fields with backpacks Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Protesters carried camping gear, suggesting they intended to spend some time in the mine
Police trying to prevent activists entering the mine Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Police said some officers were harmed trying to prevent protesters from entering the mine
Activists run into the grounds of the mine Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Dressed in white protective clothing, protesters ran over the sides of the mine to enter the premises
Activists shielding themselves from the sun using a foil blanket Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption After storming the mine, activists used foil blankets to shield themselves from the sun
Climate activists blocked the rail tracks leading to the Hambach surface mine Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Climate activists blocked the rail tracks leading to the Hambach surface mine
Police on horses guard the grounds of the coal mine Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Police on horseback were on duty at the coal mine

