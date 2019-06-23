Donegal Rally: One man seriously injured
A man has been seriously injured in a crash at the annual Donegal Rally, police have said.
Gardaí (Irish police) are at the scene and said there were no further details at this time.
The three-day international event attracts the sport's big names and up to 70,000 spectators every year.
Organisers said there was an incident at 12.30 BST and said a statement would be released later. The final stages of the rally have been cancelled.