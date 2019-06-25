Image copyright AFP Image caption Heat sent tourists and locals alike into the fountains in front of the Eiffel Tower on Tuesday

People across Europe were in search of ways to keep cool as temperatures continued to rise on Tuesday.

The potentially deadly heatwave - caused by a plume of hot air from the Sahara, according to meteoroglists - has already caused a rush on fans and the cancellation of exams for some teenagers in France.

But with experts suggesting France, Germany, Switzerland and Belgium could set new temperature records for June in the coming days, it looks likely it will get hotter still.

Image copyright AFP Image caption In Rome, umbrellas proved a popular way to hide from the soaring temperatures

Image copyright AFP Image caption Meanwhile, in the French Riviera city of Nice, temperatures hit 33C on Monday

Image copyright EPA Image caption In Switzerland, children took advantage of Lake Geneva's cool water

Image copyright Reuters Image caption While a little further north in Copenhagen, Denmark, it was also hot enough to brave the water

Image copyright AFP Image caption Not to be outdone, these children in Reims, France, were pictured jumping into the canal

Image copyright EPA Image caption In the Spanish capital Madrid, however, they had to make do with a fountain as they tried to cool off

Image copyright EPA Image caption An elephant at the zoo in Berlin gets a little help with the heat from his keeper in Germany

Image copyright AFP Image caption A pot plant joined these Austrians on a trip down the river in Vienna

Image copyright PA Image caption However, London was looking a little less sunny, thanks to thunderstorms caused by the same warm air. Luckily for UK sunseekers, the blue skies seen on the continent are due to arrive in the next few days

