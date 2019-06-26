Image copyright GARDAI

A man in his 30s has been arrested following the death of a woman in Dublin.

The woman, also in her 30s, was injured in an apartment in the Bonham Street area, Dublin 8, on Wednesday night at about 03:40 BST.

She was pronounced dead after being taken to St. James's Hospital.

Gardaí (Irish police) have confirmed the man is being held at Kevin Street Garda station over the incident.

The scene remains closed off.