A weather warning for high temperatures has been issued for the west coast of the Republic of Ireland.

Met Éireann is forecasting temperatures in excess of 27C in counties Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry, and Limerick.

The warning is in place from 1300 GMT until 1900 GMT on Thursday. Temperatures across the rest of the island will peak at the low to mid-20s.

In Northern Ireland, highs around 25C are expected towards the west, with cooler conditions around the coast.

The higher than normal temperatures are expected to last into the weekend before cooling down from Sunday.