Image copyright RTE Image caption The marble of Archbishop Leahy was decapitated some time on Thursday night.

An investigation is under way after a statue of a former archbishop was decapitated in County Tipperary.

The marble statue of Catholic Archbishop Patrick Leahy was decapitated and the head stolen on Thursday night.

The statue stands just metres from the main entrance to Thurles Cathedral of the Assumption.

Archbishop Leahy, was born near Thurles in 1806 and is buried in the Cathedral.

Gardaí (Irish police) are investigating the incident and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.