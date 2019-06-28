A teenage girl has died after getting into difficulty on a beach in County Louth on Friday afternoon.

The 14-year-old girl was reported to be in difficulty in the water at Seapoint beach near Termonfeckin just before 15:00 BST.

She was swimming with a group of youths on the beach when the alarm was raised.

The girl was airlifted by Coast Guard helicopter to Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

Gardai have confirmed the girl was in a serious condition when she was transferred to hospital and later died.

RNLI crews from Skerries and Clogherhead were involved in the emergency search operation.

Gardai said investigations into the girl's death are ongoing.