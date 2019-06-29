Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Angela Merkel seen shaking during ceremony in Berlin

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said she is "fine" following two bouts of shaking in public that have sparked concerns about her health.

Speaking at the G20 summit in Osaka, she said she was convinced that "this reaction will disappear just as it has arisen", German news agency DPA said.

Asked what lay behind it and whether she had seen a doctor, she said she had "nothing in particular to report".

On Thursday she was seen shaking for two minutes at a ceremony in Berlin.

The chancellor, who turns 65 next month, gripped her arms until she became steadier. She was offered a glass of water but did not drink it.

The previous incident - which she later blamed on dehydration - saw her shaking while standing next to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in hot sunshine.

In 2017 she had an earlier bout of shaking in hot weather on a visit to Mexico as she was attending a military honours ceremony.

Reports said that subsequent medical checks had found nothing to be wrong.

In Osaka, Mrs Merkel has been attending G20 sessions and holding bilateral meetings with leaders such as US President Donald Trump, Russia's Vladimir Putin and Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert tweeted a video of her making a speech covering topics such as extremism, women's empowerment and climate change. It showed her standing and speaking in a relaxed manner.

Mrs Merkel is now in her fourth term as chancellor, a role she began in November 2005. She has said she will leave politics when her current term ends in 2021.

She has a reputation for remarkable stamina - during intensive late-night discussions at EU summits, for example.

She has been in good health while in office, and even worked from home after a knee operation in 2011; she suffered a fall while skiing in 2014. Her absences were only brief on those occasions. Her mother died earlier this year.