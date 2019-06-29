Image copyright Brian Lawless/PA Image caption Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar poses for a photo with PSNI officers ahead of the start of the Pride parade in Dublin

Police officers from Northern Ireland have taken part in Dublin's Pride parade on Saturday for the first time.

They paraded in uniform along with about 100 Gardaí (Irish police) and Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) staff.

Last year, PSNI officers paraded in uniform for the first time at Belfast Pride.

The PSNI said the decision came after an invitation from Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, who also took part.

The first Dublin Pride parade took place in 1983 with 200 participants.

This year's event includes more than 150 groups and is expected to be one of the biggest in recent years.

A number of 'firsts' are taking place during the day including the flying of rainbow flags above both the iconic General Post Office and Leinster House, home of the Irish parliament, the Oireachtas.

Taoiseach (prime minister) Leo Varadkar and minister for justice Charlie Flanagan also attended.

"Over the last few years, officers from An Garda Síochána have participated with us as part of Belfast Pride," said Deputy Chief Constable Stephen Martin.

Image copyright Brian Lawless/PA Image caption Garda Commissioner Drew Harris (front row, second right) takes part in the Pride parade

He added that the event was "an opportunity to continue to support, and build upon our relationship with, the LGBTQ community and our colleagues in An Garda Síochána".