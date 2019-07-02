Image copyright RIP.ie

Ireland's oldest person, Mary Coyne, has died at the age of 108, Irish broadcaster RTÉ has reported.

Mrs Coyne was from Castlerea in County Roscommon.

She was the mother of two children, Tom and Pauline, and was a grandmother and great grandmother. Her husband, Roger, died some years ago.

Eight years ago, she received the centenarian medal from Irish President, Michael D Higgins.

She became the oldest person in Ireland following the death of Dubliner Elizabeth Dempsey last year.

When she was interviewed by a reporter on reaching her 100th birthday, Mrs Coyne attributed her longevity to "taking life one day at a time".

Her funeral will take place in Castlerea, Roscommon, on Wednesday.