Image copyright An Garda Síochána Image caption The 8-year-old pony is microchipped

A therapy pony used by a young girl who has cerebral palsy has been stolen in County Tipperary.

Gardaí (Irish police) have appealed to the public over tracing the eight-year-old pony.

Skip Twitter post by @GardaTraffic Gardaí in Cahir are investigating the theft of this pony taken from Clonmel 29th June. The Pony is a therapy pony for the owners daughter who has Cerebral Palsy and is a wheelchair user. The Pony is 8 yrs & Microchipped



Please call 052-744-5630 with Info pic.twitter.com/3XwgDnCqSq — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 3, 2019

The horse, which is microchipped, was reportedly taken from the Clonmel area on 29 June.

The police have urged anyone with further information to come forward.