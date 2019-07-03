Therapy pony used by girl with cerebral palsy stolen in Tipperary
3 July 2019
A therapy pony used by a young girl who has cerebral palsy has been stolen in County Tipperary.
Gardaí (Irish police) have appealed to the public over tracing the eight-year-old pony.
Gardaí in Cahir are investigating the theft of this pony taken from Clonmel 29th June. The Pony is a therapy pony for the owners daughter who has Cerebral Palsy and is a wheelchair user. The Pony is 8 yrs & Microchipped— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 3, 2019
Please call 052-744-5630 with Info pic.twitter.com/3XwgDnCqSq
End of Twitter post by @GardaTraffic
The horse, which is microchipped, was reportedly taken from the Clonmel area on 29 June.
The police have urged anyone with further information to come forward.