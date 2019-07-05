Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Gardaí have cordoned off two apartments in the Elderwood complex where the girl was found

A two-year-old girl, who was found seriously injured at a property in Cork on Friday morning, has died.

The alarm was raised at 05.18 local time, when emergency services were called to an apartment on the Boreenmanna Road in Cork city.

The child was taken to Cork University Hospital and was pronounced dead at 09.20 local time.

Gardaí (Irish police) have cordoned off two apartments in the Elderwood complex where she was found.

No one has been arrested.

Police have also spoken to residents of the complex and others who live in the area.

A technical examination will take place later on Friday.

Members of the Garda technical bureau and Deputy State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster have attended the scene.