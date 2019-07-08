Image copyright Rustavi2.ge Image caption Giorgi Gabunia is featured on the official Rustavi-2 website

The Kremlin has condemned a Georgian TV presenter's crude tirade against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mr Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said "we consider these insults totally unacceptable". Rustavi-2 is Georgia's main commercial TV channel.

Presenter Giorgi Gabunia used offensive language in a Russian-language message to Mr Putin on Sunday. Rustavi-2 has apologised for his outburst.

Separately, Russia has halted direct flights to Georgia amid worsening ties.

Gabunia's attack on President Putin comes amid a new deterioration of relations between Moscow and Tbilisi.

After crude abuse directed at Mr Putin, Gabunia added sarcastically: "Ah, your mummy's dead, what a pity." He also called Russians slaves and told them to get out of Georgia.

Georgia's Prime Minister, Mamuka Bakhtadze, deplored Gabunia's outburst, saying "this is a war by provocateurs against their country, a dirty and disgusting game with the security of the state and citizens".

Last month, protesters in Tbilisi tried to storm parliament, furious that a Russian MP had given a speech from the speaker's chair.

The MP, Sergei Gavrilov, left Georgia in a hurry, before clashes broke out in which 240 people were hurt.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Riot police blocked crowds storming Georgia's parliament last month

President Putin responded by ordering a temporary ban on flights to Georgia from 8 July, restrictions on Georgian wine imports, and advising Russian tourists to come home.

Many Georgians are angry that Russia is maintaining a heavy military presence in two regions which broke away from Georgia in a short war in 2008: South Ossetia and Abkhazia.

Condemning Gabunia in Moscow on Monday, Mr Peskov told reporters: "We and you have seen a sharpening of Russophobic attacks in recent days.

"All this is simply a consequence of the [Georgian] state's reluctance or inability to restrain extremist youths."

In a statement on its website, Rustavi-2 said Gabunia violated "the high standards established by our channel".