10-year-old boy drowns at house in Carlingford

  • 11 July 2019
Drogheda Hospital sign Image copyright RTÉ

A 10-year-old boy has died following a drowning incident at a house in Carlingford, County Louth.

Gardaí (Irish police) were called to the scene this morning, RTÉ reported.

The boy was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where he was pronounced dead.

