Image copyright AFP Image caption Sebnem Korur Fincanci, chairwoman of Turkey's Human Rights Foundation, as she walks free

A Turkish court has acquitted two journalists and a human rights activist of terrorism charges.

The three defendants had been accused of spreading terrorist propaganda for their work with a Kurdish newspaper, which has since been closed down.

But the three always maintained they were standing up for free speech amid a clampdown on political opponents by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

As the acquittal was read out, applause erupted in the courtroom in Istanbul.

One of the accused, Erol Onderoglu, is the Turkey representative for the press watchdog Reporters Without Borders.

The group's annual press freedom index ranks Turkey 157th out of 180 countries, and it is believed to be the world's largest jailer of journalists.

Mr Onderoglu, journalist Ahmet Nesin and Sebnem Korur Fincanci, chairwoman of Turkey's Human Rights Foundation, were arrested in June 2016.