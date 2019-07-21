Image copyright RTE Image caption The incident happened at St Patrick's Cemetery in Dundalk

A man has been seriously injured and taken to hospital after being hit by a car at a cemetery in County Louth.

The incident happened at St Patrick's Cemetery in Dundalk on Sunday afternoon.

Gardaí (Irish police) said a "dark coloured car drove at a number of people".

The car then drove out of the cemetery onto the public road and collided with a number of parked cars before coming to a stop.

A man in his late 20s, believed to be the driver, was arrested at the scene.

Irish national broadcaster RTÉ reported that the cemetery was crowded at the time.

Several other people received minor injuries, gardaí said.

'Very frightening'

The injured man was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

It happened during the annual blessing of the graves at about 15:40 local time.

An eyewitness who spoke to RTÉ said some people had to jump out of the path of the car.

The priest taking the service told RTÉ it was a "very frightening" experience.

Fr Mark O'Hagan said the incident happened towards the end of the service.