People around Europe are looking for ways to stay cool as a second heatwave hits.

Forecasters predict more record-breaking temperatures in Europe on Wednesday, with the mercury rising above 40C (104F) in some areas.

Countries from Portugal to Germany have issued weather warnings, and temperatures are expected to remain high throughout the week.

It comes soon after record temperatures hit the Continent in June.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Two boys play football on Dangast beach in northern Germany

Image copyright SOPA Images Image caption An animal keeper swims with two bottlenose dolphins in Spain's Madrid Zoo

Image copyright AFP Image caption The Dutch government has activated its "national heat plan" to cope with the effects of high temperatures - but this didn't stop beach-goers in Scheveningen

Image copyright AFP Image caption To help stay cool in the Tour de France , cyclist George Bennett wears a special jacket with pockets filled with ice cubes

Image copyright EPA Image caption A child plays in the fountains of De Ferrari Square in Genoa, Italy