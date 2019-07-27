Europe

Moscow crackdown in pictures

  • 27 July 2019

Images from Moscow where police made more than 1,000 arrests in one of the biggest crackdowns on an opposition rally in years.

Image caption Hundreds of people turned out in Moscow on Saturday for a banned rally in protest at the exclusion of opposition candidates from local elections in September
Image caption "Stop lying to us," read one placard
Image caption Security forces tried to block their way to city hall
Image caption They struggled to keep demonstrators from pulling down barriers
Image caption Batons were drawn as the two sides faced off
Image caption A number of people were hurt - here National Guardsmen help an injured man during the rally
Image caption One by one, protesters were taken away
Image caption They were being taken to police stations
Image caption By evening more than 1,000 people had been detained
Image caption President Vladimir Putin was out of town on a trip under the Baltic Sea in a submersible, to see the wreck of a WW2 submarine