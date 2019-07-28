Russia's Navy Day parades in pictures
- 28 July 2019
Russia has held its annual Navy Day show at the end of a month which began with the death of 14 sailors in a fire disaster aboard a nuclear submarine.
The focus of the celebrations was St Petersburg, Russian President Vladimir Putin's home city, and the serenity of the event contrasted sharply with Saturday's crackdown on political dissent in the capital, Moscow.
Pictures copyright of EPA, Reuters