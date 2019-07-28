Image copyright SergeyKlopotov Image caption The FSAI said the recall is a "precautionary measure"

People in the Republic of Ireland are being advised not to drink two types of bottled water because of arsenic fears.

The water, from the Spar and Londis chains, has been recalled over higher than normal levels of the substance.

A recall of the Spar Water Still Sport 750ml and the 1 litre Londis Still Water was issued by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI).

The UK Food Safety Authority said it is "working to establish if the product was distributed" in Spars across NI.

Londis does not operate in Northern Ireland.

In the notice posted on the Food Safety Authority of Ireland website on Saturday, it said the recall is a "precautionary measure" and that consumption "does not cause any immediate or ongoing risk".

Retailers have been asked to remove the batch number 177 from sale, while the FSAI said consumers are advised not to drink the water.