More than 10,000 in emergency housing in Republic

The majority of homeless adults in the Republic - 4,356 - are located in Dublin

There are still more than 10,000 adults and children in emergency accommodation in the Republic of Ireland.

New figures for June show a decrease for a second month in a row, down from a record high in April.

Statistics from the Irish Department of Housing show 10,172 people were recorded in June - down from 10,378 two months previous.

Sam McGuinness of Dublin Simon said a lot of people will be pleased to see the numbers "flatlining or dipping".

He pointed out the homeless numbers had increased by under 2% in the first six months of this year compared to more than 8% for the same period last year.

The figures show that there are 6,497 adults in emergency accommodation in the Republic, with the majority - 4,356 - located in Dublin.

Of the homeless adults in the Republic, 3,826 were men and 2,671 were women.

A total number of 1,686 families were recorded as being homeless, with a total number of 3,675 dependants.