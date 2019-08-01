Image copyright EPA Image caption Romanian authorities have been criticised her their handling of Alexandra Macesanu's kidnapping

The family of a 15-year-old Romanian girl whose kidnapping has provoked public uproar have released transcripts purporting to be her pleas for help while she was being abducted.

Alexandra Macesanu, who disappeared last Wednesday west of the capital, Bucharest, called police three times during her kidnapping.

By the time the authorities found her, 19 hours later, she was dead.

Suspect Gheorghe Dinca, 65, has told police he killed Alexandra.

He also admitted killing another teenage girl, missing since April.

The case has caused outcry, leading to mass protests and the sacking of Romania's chief of police and other officials. The interior minister has also resigned, saying anyone guilty of delaying the police response would pay.

On Tuesday, Alexandra's uncle, Alexandru Cumpanasu, released what he said was a transcript of her calls.

"Please stay with me on the line, I'm really scared," she said in her final call to the emergency number 112, according to the transcript, which was posted on Facebook.

Image copyright Alexandru Cumpanasu's Facebook Image caption Alexandra Macesanu, 15, called police three times during her kidnapping

In response, the officer told her she "can't stay on the line" because she had other calls, assuring her a police car would come "without fail" within minutes, according to the transcript.

The authenticity of the transcript has not been independently verified by the BBC, but Romania's interior ministry has been contacted for comment.

The General Inspectorate of Romanian Police told the BBC an investigation into the emergency calls was under way.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Romanian police officers escort suspect Gheorghe Dinca (C) to his home for a search

Some Romanian media have broadcast what they said were leaked fragments of the calls, according to Reuters news agency.

Alexandra's family accused officials of failing to take the calls seriously. Romania's police chief Ioan Buda has been sacked and interior minister Nicolae Moga has resigned, but critics are demanding more resignations.

On Saturday, thousands of demonstrators marched through the streets of Bucharest, chanting "incompetence" and calling for more government sackings.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Protesters chant "resign" at a rally in Romania over missing teen Alexandra Macesanu

At the weekend, police found human remains and jewellery belonging to Alexandra during a search of Mr Dinca's home.

Mr Dinca's lawyer, Alexandru Bogdan, told Romania's national news agency Agerpres on Sunday that his client had "confessed [to] his crimes".