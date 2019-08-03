Image copyright Reuters Image caption Ms Sobol was about to head to the unauthorised protest when she was taken by police

Russian opposition leader Lyubov Sobol has been detained ahead of an unauthorised protest in Moscow.

Ms Sobol was in a taxi about to set off for the rally when police officers dragged her into a black van, which swiftly sped off.

Protesters are gathering in the Russian capital after authorities disqualified a number of opposition candidates from standing in local elections.

Ms Sobol is one of the excluded candidates.

The lawyer and video blogger has been on hunger strike for weeks, and called on others to join the unsanctioned protest on Saturday.

In July, she was dragged out of the electoral commission office on a sofa.

Authorities detained more than 1,000 demonstrators last month during a demonstration, one of the biggest crackdowns in years.

Election authorities have barred opposition candidates from taking part in Moscow city authority elections planned for 8 September.

Protesters say they were excluded for political reasons.

Despite the recent arrests and a ban on further rallies, demonstrators are expected to take to the streets of Moscow again on Saturday.