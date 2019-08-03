Image copyright Getty Images

People in the Republic of Ireland have been further warned about drinking certain types of bottled water.

Last week, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) issued a recall of bottled water from Spar and Londis chains due to arsenic fears.

On Saturday, FSAI said arsenic was detected above the legal limit in several branded still and sparkling bottled waters.

It said the recall is part of an ongoing investigation into Celtic Pure.

The products involved in the investigation by FSAI and the Health Service Executive (HSE) include:

Aldi/Comeragh (still and sparkling)

Applegreen (still)

Broderick (still)

Dunnes Stores (still, sparkling and flavoured)

Itica (still)

Lidl (still)

Londis (still)

Mace (still)

Macari (still)

Plane (still)

San Marino (still)

Spar (still)

Retailers have been asked to remove the implicated batches from sale and display a point-of-sale recall notice in stores.

The FSAI is advising consumers not to drink the implicated batches of water, and those who have - and are now feeling unwell - to contact their GP.

But it described the recall as "a precautionary measure".

It added: "People should not be alarmed or concerned as the levels detected, whilst above the legal limit, are not considered to pose any short-term adverse health effects and the risk of any long-term health effect is unlikely."