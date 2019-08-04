Flyboarding Frenchman crosses English Channel

Image copyright AFP Image caption Franky Zapata set off from Sangatte on Sunday morning

French inventor Franky Zapata has made the first-ever successful Channel crossing on a jet-powered flyboard.

Mr Zapata, 40, took off from Sangatte, near Calais, at 06:17 GMT on Sunday and landed in St Margaret's Bay in Dover.

The board's five turbines, powered by kerosene, can propel to speeds of up to 118 mph (190km/h).

Mr Zapata, a former jet-ski champion, had failed in his first attempt to cross the Channel on 25 July after complications with refuelling.

For this latest attempt, a larger boat and refuelling platform were used during the 22-mile (35.4km) journey over the Strait of Dover.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.