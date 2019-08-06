Image copyright PA Media Image caption The ruling said McDonald's had not proven genuine use of the "Mc" prefix as a burger or a restaurant name

McDonald's has lost its exclusive claim to the "Mc" trademark on some of its food products within the EU after a dispute with an Irish fast food chain.

Supermac's, which owns more than 100 fast food restaurants in Ireland, complained to the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO).

The EUIPO ruled that McDonald's had not proven genuine use of the "Mc" prefix as a burger or a restaurant name.

It is Supermac's second victory this year in the EU branding dispute.

'McBully'

However, the EUIPO upheld McDonald's right to own the "Mc" trademark on chicken nuggets and some of its sandwich products.

Supermac's founder Pat McDonagh, who has previously referred to his global fast food rival as "McBully," said the latest ruling was a "victory for small businesses".

"The Mc is back," he declared in a statement released by his Galway-based firm.

"McDonald's tried to argue that because they had some products that started with Mc, that the term Mc was so synonymous with them, that they had the right to own and trademark Mc," he added.

"We are delighted that the EUIPO found in our favour and that we can now say that we have rid Europe of the McDonald's self-styled monopoly of the term Mc."

Image copyright Supermac's Image caption The Galway-based firm runs more than 100 fast food restaurants in Ireland

However, a statement from McDonald's pointed out that the EUIPO ruling had reinforced its ownership of the Mc trademark on a selection of its fast food products.

"The EUIPO upheld McDonald's EU registration for the trademark "Mc" standing alone for certain core menu items which McDonald's uses in connection with its famous family of Mc-prefixed trademarks," the US firm's statement said.

"This decision does not impact McDonald's ability to use its Mc-prefixed trademarks or other trademarks throughout Europe and the world, and McDonald's will continue to enforce its rights."

Long-running dispute

Supermac's took the case after a branding dispute with McDonald's halted the Irish company's attempts to expand its restaurant chain into the UK and Europe.

McDonald's had won an earlier battle over the similarity between the name Supermac's and McDonald's burger, the Big Mac.

Supermac's then asked the EUIPO to rule on the issue and the Irish firm won a partial victory in January 2019.

At that time, the EUIPO ruled that McDonald's had not proven genuine use of "Big Mac" as a burger or restaurant name.

Supermac's said the January ruling had opened the door to register its brand in Europe as a trademark.

The latest EUIPO ruling revokes McDonald's automatic trademark rights to the use of the term "Mc" on a long list of food products, drinks and restaurant services within the EU.

However, the EU body upheld the US firm's right to own the "Mc" trademark on chicken nuggets and a wide range of its sandwich products including meat, fish, pork and chicken sandwiches.