Image copyright Image Source Image caption Emergency services were called to Avenida de las Playas in the resort of Puerto del Carmen on Monday

A 15-year-old boy from the Republic of Ireland is in a critical condition after falling from a wall in Lanzarote.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ said emergency services were called to Avenida de las Playas in the resort of Puerto del Carmen in the early hours of Monday morning.

The teenager from Navan, County Meath, sustained a serious head injury.

He had suffered a cardiac arrest, but was revived before being brought to a hospital in Las Palmas.

The Irish Department of Foreign Affairs is understood to be providing consular assistance.