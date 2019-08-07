Image copyright Meath GAA Image caption Mikey Leddy, 15, died after a fall in Lanzarote

A 15-year-old boy from the Republic of Ireland has died after falling from a wall in Lanzarote.

Mikey Leddy, from Slane, County Meath, was on holidays on the island with his parents when the accident happened at Puerto del Carmen seafront.

He suffered a cardiac arrest and sustained a serious head injury in the fall in the early hours of Monday.

The Irish Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed it is providing consular assistance to the family.

Fianna Fáil councillor Tommy Reilly said the area was "devastated by Mikey's death".

He said the teenager fell while jumping from a wall to a lamppost

"The family is very well known and well respected in the area," he said.

Image copyright Image Source Image caption Emergency services were called to Avenida de las Playas in the resort of Puerto del Carmen on Monday after Mikey Leddy fell

"Other family members and friends have flown to be with them in Lanzarote.

"We will be giving them all the help we can but my understanding is that it could take eight to 10 days for them to return home."

Skip Twitter post by @JohnstownFC It is with great sadness our own Mikey Leddy has passed away this afternoon, the tragic event that has happened in the last 48 hours has shocked us all. We would ask that everyone remembers Mikey for the champion he was and his fighting spirit. RIP MIKEY LEDDY pic.twitter.com/95wut0TzJZ — Johnstown FC (@JohnstownFC) August 6, 2019 Report

Online tributes have been paid to the teenager who played for Navan O'Mahoney's GAA Club and Johnstown FC, both in County Meath.

Johnstown FC said it was shocked by the loss of the 15-year-old, who they would remember as "the champion he was and his fighting spirit".

Meath GAA has also expressed "profound sadness and shock" following the teenager's death.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the Leddy family and Mikey's many friends and teammates in Navan O'Mahoneys."