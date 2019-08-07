Image copyright Signes.com Image caption Jean-Mathieu Michel's death has sparked shock and sadness in Signes

The mayor of a southern French town has died after allegedly being run over following an argument over illegal tipping.

On Monday Jean-Mathieu Michel, 76, reportedly saw two men dumping rubble and asked them to reload it.

They did but as they drove off Michel was struck and died of his injuries.

The driver of the van has now been placed under formal investigation and could face manslaughter charges. He says it was an accident.

The passenger of the vehicle was released without charge.

Michel has been mayor of Signes since 1983. His death has sparked shock in the community.

"I saw his body. It's terrible to say: it's over, when he was supposed to run again next March for a final term before handing over," his deputy Alain Reichardt told French media.