Explosion at Russian military base kills two

Two people have been killed in an explosion at a Russian naval test facility, officials say.

Both were civilian specialists, the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

Six other people - a mix of military and civilian personnel - were injured. The blast happened during testing of a rocket engine, an official said.

The explosion did not release harmful materials or radiation, officials quoted by Tass news agency said.

The facility was not named, but the blast reportedly happened in a region which is home to a missile testing facility for Russian nuclear submarines.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.