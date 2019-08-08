In pictures: Foreign marines descend on Russia
- 8 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
It's a long way from the Caribbean, the South China Sea and the Gulf but Venezuela, China and Iran landed marines on the Baltic coast this month for a round of war games hosted by Russia, which has fostered defence ties with all three countries.
They showed off their stuff in the sand and water of a test range in the Kaliningrad region.
All photos by Vitaly Nevar, copyright of Reuters.