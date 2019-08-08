Europe

In pictures: Foreign marines descend on Russia

  • 8 August 2019

It's a long way from the Caribbean, the South China Sea and the Gulf but Venezuela, China and Iran landed marines on the Baltic coast this month for a round of war games hosted by Russia, which has fostered defence ties with all three countries.

They showed off their stuff in the sand and water of a test range in the Kaliningrad region.

A marine from Venezuela takes part in the International Army Games 2019 at the Khmelevka firing ground on the Baltic Sea coast in Kaliningrad Region, Russia August 8, 2019. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption A Venezuelan marine slogs through water on the Khmelevka range.
Marines from Venezuela take part in the International Army Games 2019 at the Khmelevka firing ground on the Baltic Sea coast in Kaliningrad Region, Russia August 8, 2019. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Other Venezuelans attempt to leap over barbed wire.
Marines from Venezuela take part in the International Army Games 2019 at the Khmelevka firing ground on the Baltic Sea coast in Kaliningrad Region, Russia August 8, 2019. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The Venezuelan corps numbers about 5,000 marines.
Marines from Venezuela take part in the International Army Games 2019 at the Khmelevka firing ground on the Baltic Sea coast in Kaliningrad Region, Russia August 8, 2019. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Forming human ladders poles is all part of the package for the Venezuelans.
Marines from China take part in the International Army Games 2019 at the Khmelevka firing ground on the Baltic Sea coast in Kaliningrad Region, Russia August 8, 2019. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Chinese marines carry a simulated casualty across a beach.
A marine from China takes part in the International Army Games 2019 at the Khmelevka firing ground on the Baltic Sea coast in Kaliningrad Region, Russia August 8, 2019. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption "Casualties" are delivered into the hands of a Russian medical unit.
Marines from China take part in the International Army Games 2019 at the Khmelevka firing ground on the Baltic Sea coast in Kaliningrad Region, Russia August 8, 2019. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption For these Chinese marines, there is a crawl under barbed wire.
Marines from China take part in the International Army Games 2019 at the Khmelevka firing ground on the Baltic Sea coast in Kaliningrad Region, Russia August 8, 2019. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The People's Liberation Army Navy Marine Corps numbered about 20,000 personnel until recently, but is expected to expand considerably.
Marines from Iran take part in the International Army Games 2019 at the Khmelevka firing ground on the Baltic Sea coast in Kaliningrad Region, Russia August 8, 2019. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Iranian marines do some heavy lifting too.
Marines from Iran take part in the International Army Games 2019 at the Khmelevka firing ground on the Baltic Sea coast in Kaliningrad Region, Russia August 5, 2019 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Iran is believed to have some 2,600 marines, in addition to naval infantry.
Marines from Iran take part in the International Army Games 2019 at the Khmelevka firing ground on the Baltic Sea coast in Kaliningrad Region, Russia August 5, 2019 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The marine games are just one part of the International Army Games, which Russia has been organising annually since 2015.

All photos by Vitaly Nevar, copyright of Reuters.