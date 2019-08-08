Image copyright Reuters Image caption Matteo Salvini (L) speaking to party colleague Giulia Bongiorno

Matteo Salvini, leader of Italy's League party, has called for a snap election, saying differences with coalition partners cannot be mended.

A failed attempt by the Five Star Movement to derail plans for a high-speed rail link showed the coalition could no longer govern, he said.

Five Star leader Luigi Di Maio said his party did not fear another election.

Mr Salvini's party is well ahead in opinion polls, due mainly to his stance against illegal immigration.

In last year's election, Five Star won twice as many votes as The League, but polls suggest the proportions have been reversed.