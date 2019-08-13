Image copyright AFP/Getty

A three-year-old boy from Ireland is critically ill in Spain after an incident at a swimming pool.

It is understood that the alert was raised at 09:15 local time on Monday at the Aldeas de Aguamarina Villas in Cabo Roig, about 50 km south of Alicante.

According to reports in the local media, the child was spotted unconscious in the pool.

The emergency services attended and he was airlifted to hospital, the Diario Información media services reported.

It is understood that the boy was staying with his grandparents.

The Spanish Guardia Civil has described his condition as critical.

The Irish Department of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance to the family.