Fifteen rescued from water in west Donegal
Fifteen people from an Irish college in Donegal, including students and teaching staff, have been rescued after getting into difficulty while swimming.
It is understood those involved were attending the Gael Linn college at Machaire Rabhartaigh.
The Irish Coastguard attended the scene at about 17:00 local time.
Ten people were brought to Letterkenny University Hospital. All but one have been discharged.
A post on the Gael Linn Facebook page read: "The Irish coastguard, together with local people and college staff, assisted in the rescue.
"The good news is that everybody is fine and all have been discharged with the exception of the college principal who is making a good recovery.
"The parents of the students involved were contacted immediately."
A coastguard spokesman said it was a lucky outcome and thanked the public for raising the alarm quickly.