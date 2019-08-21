Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Santina was found with injuries in an apartment

A 35-year-old pregnant woman has been charged with the murder of a toddler at an apartment in Cork city last month.

Karen Harrington of Elderwood Park, Boreenmanna Road, Cork, was arrested in the city on Wednesday morning.

She appeared at Cork District Court, where she was charged with the murder of two-year-old Santina Cawley on 5 July.

A garda detective gave evidence of Ms Harrington's arrest, charge and caution.

Solicitor Paula McCarthy said the case would have to be adjourned for a week and her client remanded in custody, given a bail application will have to be made to the High Court.

Judge Mary Dorgan was asked that Ms Harrington be given any medical help she needs while in prison, as she is four-and-a-half months pregnant.

The judge granted both applications and remanded Ms Harrington in custody to appear again before the District Court on 26 August.

Santina was found in a critical condition in an apartment at the Elderwood complex and died later in hospital.