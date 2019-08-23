Image copyright PA

Owners of Irish registered vehicles will not need a motor insurance green card to drive in the UK in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Green cards serve as proof of insurance.

The Motor Insurers' Bureau of Ireland (MIBI) said valid Irish insurance discs will be accepted as proof of insurance for Irish vehicles.

In a no-deal though, UK drivers may still need a green card to drive in the EU, including the Republic.

It is understood the UK believes it meets all of the requirements for its motorists to travel without a green card in the EU post-Brexit.

The Department for Transport has urged the European Commission to confirm a green card will not be needed.

If the prime minister fails to convince the EU to change the withdrawal agreement, he has promised to take the UK out of the EU without a deal on 31 October.

MIBI said it had been in talks with the Department for Transport.

The organisation, which had warned that green cards would be needed for Irish registered motor vehicles travelling in the UK if there was no-deal, welcomed the news.

'Relief'

MIBI chief executive David Fitzgerald said it was a "relief to anyone who needs to travel to the UK, including Northern Ireland".

He said it would negate the need for additional documentation for any Irish registered vehicles.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Confused by Brexit jargon? Reality Check unpacks the basics.

"Drivers were faced with a new requirement for Green Cards in light of the UK's potential exit from the European Union without an agreement," he said. .

"Thankfully, the UK has now confirmed that valid insurance discs meet the requirements set out in UK legislation and so can be used as proof of motor insurance cover in the UK," he added.

He described the process as "more streamlined" for Irish registered vehicles with valid insurance discs.

As it stands, UK drivers will need a green card to drive in the EU, including the Republic of Ireland, in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

A green card is only proof of a minimum level of third-party cover - it will not necessarily match the level of cover that you pay for in the UK.

Drivers are advised to check with their insurer to find out what level of cover they will get.

While, at this stage, they will need a green card, UK drivers will not need an International Driving Permit (IDP) to drive in Ireland.

Last September, the UK government advised that an International Driving Permit would be required to drive in the Republic of Ireland after 28 March 2019.

But in January of this year, that advice was withdrawn.

UK drivers will still need an International Driving Permit (IDP) for all other EEA countries