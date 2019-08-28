Image copyright RTÉ

At least two people and two cars were involved in the murder of a man in a gun attack at an Irish caravan park, police have said.

Keith Brannigan, 29, was shot dead at the Ashling Holiday Park in Clogherhead, County Louth, on Tuesday.

It was an "indiscriminate and callous" murder, said Supt Andrew Watters of An Garda Síochána (Irish police force).

The killing is being linked to a feud between criminal gangs in Drogheda, County Louth.

Irish national broadcaster RTÉ reported Mr Brannigan was working outside a mobile home when he was shot up to five times.

Image copyright RTÉ

He died at the scene.

Two unoccupied cars parked outside a nearby supermarket were hit by bullets and windows were shattered.

Gardaí (Irish police officers) said the gunman was driven to the caravan park and fled the scene in a red Lexus car, which was later found burnt out.

The suspects are then believed to have used a second vehicle - a black Toyota - that was later found abandoned.

No-one has been arrested in connection with the killing.

Supt Watters said gardaí are investigating the gangs involved in the feud and had made "significant detections" that have led to prosecutions.