Image caption Napoleon Bonaparte was exiled to St Helena following his defeat at the Battle of Waterloo

Aspiring Napoleon Bonaparte impersonators have been urged to apply for a position on the British Overseas Territory of St Helena, where the famed French emperor spent his final years.

Tourism officials on the island, located in the South Atlantic, say they are looking for a male with "the ability to engage with individuals at all levels, especially dignitaries".

As part of the application process, they must try on a custom-made suit.

Napoleon died on the island in 1821.

Napoleon, who served as a military general and emperor of France, was exiled to St Helena following his defeat at the Battle of Waterloo in 1815.

St Helena's tourist board said it was looking for a "well presented" male, who would be available for events through to 2021 - the anniversary of Napoleon's death - to fill the role.

Prospective candidates have until 27 September to apply, with the first appearance scheduled to take place in mid-October.

The advert for the position says the chosen impersonator will act as an ambassador for St Helena.

It is reportedly an unpaid, voluntarily position, aimed at residents of the island.

Napoleon was born in 1769 on the French island of Corsica. He was an army commander before becoming emperor and is widely remembered for his military conquests in Europe.