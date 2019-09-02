US Vice-President Mike Pence set to visit Ireland

Image copyright EPA Image caption Mike Pence has strong family connections to Ireland

US Vice-President Mike Pence is due to arrive in the Republic of Ireland later for an official visit.

Mr Pence will fly into Shannon Airport on Monday evening.

Mr Pence and his wife, Second Lady Karen Pence, will stay in Doonbeg, County Clare, where US President Donald Trump owns a luxury golf resort and where Mr Pence has family connections.

He will meet Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar and Irish President Michael D Higgins in Dublin on Tuesday.

On Monday evening, he will greeted by Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney and the Mayor of Clare.

It is Mr Pence's first visit to Ireland as vice president, but not his first visit to the country.

He has family roots in Ireland - his grandfather Michael Cawley emigrated from County Sligo to Chicago in the early 1920s and his grandmother Mary Maloney's family had historic links with Doonbeg.

While in Doonbeg, he is due to have a private dinner at a restaurant owned by a distant cousin.

Last month, Mr Pence spoke of how he was looking forward to celebrating his Irish roots as the country is "very near to his family's heart".

Evangelical beliefs

The White House said that during his visit, Mr Pence would "voice the US commitment to maintaining peace, prosperity, and stability in Ireland by upholding the Good Friday Agreement".

He is also expected to discuss trade, investment and strengthening the economic relationship between the US and Ireland.

The vice-president's trip comes three months after Mr Trump visited Ireland for the first time as president.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Leo Varadkar gave a strong message to Vice President Mike Pence

His visit was met with protests in Dublin and in Shannon.

Mr Pence is also not without controversy - he has previously come under fire by gay rights activists for his Christian evangelical beliefs which include opposition to gay marriage.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and his partner Dr Matt Barrett previously met the vice president in Washington DC in March, as part of the Irish prime minister's annual St Patrick's Day tour.

During his stay Mr Varadkar highlighted various forms of intolerance, in a speech hosted by Mr Pence.

The vice-president's visit was originally due to take place on Friday but was brought forward after it was announced that he would visit Poland over the weekend to attend World War Two commemorations in place of US President Donald Trump.

Mr Trump has remained in the US to monitor Hurricane Dorian.

Mr Pence is due to visit the UK later in the week for a series of engagements.