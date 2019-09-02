Image copyright Rte Image caption Protests by farmers who want more money for their produce are being held at dozen Irish meat factories

A picket has been set up outside a meat factory in County Monaghan as part of ongoing protests about meat pricing.

The protest outside ABP Meats in Clones means there are now more than a dozen protests outside meat factories across Ireland.

The protests are being held by farmers who want more money for their produce.

A protest in Athleague, County Roscommon, meant a delegation of Chinese inspectors failed to gain access to the Kepak meat plant.

The inspectors had been visiting meat plants to approve them as exporters to China.

The Irish Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, said the dispute at meat factories would not be settled in the courts and could only be resolved at the talks table.

He appealed to protesting farmers to engage with their farming organisation so talks can take place.

Five meat processing companies have been granted injunctions, ordering protesters to end the blockades, but production at several meat processing facilities remains stalled.