Image copyright PA Image caption Mike Pence shakes hands with Irish President Michael D Higgins in the company of his wife Karen and Mr Higgins' wife Sabina

US Vice-President Mike Pence has met Irish President Michael D Higgins in Dublin during the second day of his visit to the Republic of Ireland.

The vice-president signed the official visitor's book, in which he paid tribute to his Irish grandfather Richard Michael Cawley.

Mr Pence is now meeting Irish PM Leo Varadkar at Farmleigh House, the country's official guest house.

He spent the first night of his Irish visit in Doonbeg, County Clare.

On Tuesday, Mr Pence was accompanied to the Irish president's official residence by his wife Second Lady Karen Pence, his mother Nancy Pence-Fritsch and his sister Ann Poynter.

They were greeted at Áras an Uachtarain by Mr Higgins and his wife Sabina.

'Great Irishman'

It is Mr Pence's first visit to Ireland as vice president, but not his first visit to the country.

He has family roots in Ireland - his maternal grandfather Richard Michael Cawley emigrated from County Sligo to Chicago in the early 1920s and his grandmother Mary Maloney's family had historic links with Doonbeg.

In the Áras an Uachtarain guest book , the vice-president wrote: "In the memory of a great Irishman, Richard Michael Cawley and on behalf of the United States of America - we are delighted to be back in Ireland."

At Farmleigh, the taoiseach showed Mr Pence and his family the military service record of his grandfather, who served with distinction in the Irish Defence Forces during the Civil War.

Image copyright PA Image caption Mr Pence is also meeting Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar

Mr Pence and Mr Higgins discussed multilateral co-operation to address climate action, Brexit and its impact on Ireland, as well as human rights and equality issues.

Image copyright AFP Image caption The couples had previously met in March during Mr Varadkar's St Patrick's Day tour of the US

Mr Pence and his wife then travelled to Farmleigh for lunch with Mr Varadkar and his partner Matthew Barrett, and Mr Varadkar's parents,

Later on Tuesday, Mr Pence will meet businessmen and women at the residence of US Ambassador to Ireland Edward Crawford, before returning to Doonbeg for a private dinner with Irish relatives.

On Monday, Mr Pence said the United States supported a Brexit plan that "keeps the strong foundation forged by the Good Friday Agreement".

The Good Friday Agreement was signed in 1998 and ended three decades of violence in Northern Ireland in which thousands of people died.

Both the British and Irish governments have pledged to uphold it after Brexit.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The vice-president and his mother were shown the service records of his grandfather

Mr and Mrs Pence are staying in Doonbeg, where US President Donald Trump owns a luxury golf resort.

The vice president's trip comes three months after Mr Trump visited Ireland for the first time as president.

His visit was met with protests in Dublin and in Shannon.

Mr Pence is also not without controversy - he has previously come under fire by gay rights activists for his Christian evangelical beliefs which include opposition to gay marriage.

The vice-president's visit was originally due to take place on Friday but was brought forward after it was announced that he would visit Poland over the weekend to attend World War Two commemorations in place of US President Donald Trump.

Mr Trump has remained in the US to monitor Hurricane Dorian.

Mr Pence is due to visit the UK later in the week for a series of engagements.