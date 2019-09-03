Image copyright dpa Image caption The accident is thought to have happened on the tallest radio mast at the Hoher Meissner transmitter

A maintenance platform has fallen 50m (164ft) at the site of a transmitter in central Germany, killing three people.

They had been working on a radio mast in the Hoher Meissner hills when the accident happened, 30km (18 miles) south-east of Kassel.

The transmitter belongs to regional public broadcaster Hessischer Rundfunk (HR), which said it was upset by the news.

In a tweet, it said its thoughts were with the workers' families.

The Hoher Meissner transmitter has three radio masts that are up to 220m in height and HR said initial reports indicated the accident happened on the tallest of the three.

It said it was unclear why the platform had crashed but it would do its utmost to find out why.

