A man in his 40s has been seriously injured in a shooting in Dublin.

The victim, who was in his car, was shot in Griffeen Glen Park in Lucan, in the west of the city, at about 13:50 local time.

It is understood about six shots were fired and the man was hit in the head and the arms.

He was taken to hospital in Blanchardstown where his condition is described as serious.

Gardaí (police) have appealed for witnesses to contact them.