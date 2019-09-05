Image copyright RTÉ Image caption The man was taken to hospital in Blanchardstown, Dublin.

Four people have been detained in relation to a shooting in Dublin on Wednesday.

A man in his 40s was seriously injured in the shooting.

The victim, who was in his car, was shot in Griffeen Glen Park in Lucan, in the west of the city, at about 13:50 local time.

It is understood about six shots were fired and the man was hit in the head and the arms.

He was taken to hospital in Blanchardstown where his condition is described as serious.