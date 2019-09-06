Dublin shooting: Man in serious condition after being shot
- 6 September 2019
A 30-year-old man has been shot several times in north Dublin, according to gardaí.
The incident took place at a house on Streamville Road, Donaghmede, at about 7:10 BST on Friday evening.
The man is said to be in a serious condition and is being treated for his injuries in hospital.
According to reports from RTE, several shots were fired and a man was hit three times.
Gardaí urged motorists in the area, particularly those with dash cam footage, to contact them.