A 30-year-old man has been shot several times in north Dublin, according to gardaí.

The incident took place at a house on Streamville Road, Donaghmede, at about 7:10 BST on Friday evening.

The man is said to be in a serious condition and is being treated for his injuries in hospital.

According to reports from RTE, several shots were fired and a man was hit three times.

Gardaí urged motorists in the area, particularly those with dash cam footage, to contact them.