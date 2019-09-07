Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Henrik Olsson Lilja was reportedly shot at his residence in the Swedish capital

A prominent Swedish lawyer who represented US rapper ASAP Rocky in a recent assault case has reportedly been shot multiples times in Stockholm.

Police were called to a shooting in Kungsholmen at around 09:00 local time (07:00 GMT) on Friday.

Paramedics took one person, a man in his 50s, to hospital with gunshot wounds, police said.

The Swedish Bar Association has confirmed the victim is Henrik Olsson Lilja, CBS News reported.

Mr Lilja is reported to be in a serious but stable condition and one suspect has been arrested.

The lawyer represented ASAP Rocky after the rapper's arrest in Stockholm over an assault during a street brawl on 30 June.

On its website, Stockholm Police described the shooting as "an isolated incident with no known connection to recent violent crimes".

What happened?

Mr Lilja was shot in the head and chest at his block of flats and then called the police himself with a neighbour's phone, according to Swedish newspaper Expressen.

A witness told the paper Mr Lilja was shot while wrestling with a man on the ground.

The gunman, who fled the scene in a black SUV, is still at large, the paper reported.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption ASAP Rocky thanked the court after being released from prison last month

A suspect has been arrested and several people were questioned in connection with the shooting, which is being investigated as an "attempted murder", police said.

The suspect in custody was a woman, also a senior lawyer, who had connections with Mr Lilja, Expressen reported.

How was Mr Lilja involved in ASAP Rocky's case?

Mr Lilja initially represented ASAP Rocky in the assault case, but was reportedly replaced by defence lawyer Slobodan Jovicic for the trial.

Last month ASAP Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, was found guilty of assaulting 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari during a fight in Stockholm.

The 30-year-old rapper was given a two-year suspended sentence and ordered to pay damages to the victim.

ASAP Rocky and his co-defendants, Bladimir Corniel and David Rispers, claimed they had been acting in self-defence against two men who had been following their group.

The case attracted international attention when US President Donald Trump intervened, claiming the rapper was being treated unfairly.