Image copyright EPA Image caption Police have only so far confirmed the number of fatalities

Three people have been killed in a shooting in the Dutch city of Dordrecht, police say.

A fourth person was seriously injured in the incident in the Heimerstein district.

De Telegraaf newspaper reports that the gunman was suspected to be a policeman and the incident was a family shooting but this has not been confirmed.

The paper said the gunman was believed to be one of the dead, having taken his own life.

Local newspaper BN DeStem reported that the other two victims were children aged eight and 12, daughters of the suspect and the injured fourth victim. It said the couple were separating but still lived together.

However, police have still not officially confirmed any details of the incident. A tweet by Rotterdam police would only confirm the fatalities and that forensic work was taking place. They said further details would be provided as soon as possible.

Dordrecht's mayor, Wouter Kolff, also took to Twitter to express sympathy for those involved and said he would travel to the scene later on Monday.

Dordrecht is about 20km (16 miles) south-east of Rotterdam and has a population of some 120,000.